GANT: DuBois Man in Custody Following Stand-off at Sandy Twp. Police Dept.

DUBOIS, Pa. (GANT) – A DuBois man is in custody following a nearly hour-long stand-off Tuesday evening at the Sandy Township Police Department.

(This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.)

Anthony James Morrison, 31, is charged by Officer Terry L. Young with felony (of the third-degree) firearms not to be carried without license.

He’s also charged with two misdemeanor counts of firearm not to be carried without license-no criminal violation and misdemeanor disorderly conduct and make, repairs, sell, etc. offensive weapon.

According to WJAC-TV, a call was received at 5:30 p.m. for a car that was overturned onto its roof. Morrison was located on-scene and police learned he’d shot out its windows with a firearm.

The weapon was secured by police to confirm ownership and that Morrison possessed a valid permit. “Morrison became irate, demanding his firearm back,” said Police Chief Kris Kruzelak.

According to WJAC-TV, the investigation reportedly revealed the firearm was not registered to Morrison, and that his permit had expired.

An hour after the crash, Kruzelak said Morrison showed up at the police department in full body armor, wearing a tactical vest with numerous magazines of ammunition.

“A confrontation between officers and Morrison transpired outside the station,” Kruzelak said, and “Morrison went to his vehicle and retrieved an AR pistol rifle.”

Approximately 45 minutes later, he said police defused the situation and Morrison was taken into custody.

Morrison is being held in Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $100,000, and awaiting a preliminary hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Aug. 27 at the DuBois magistrate’s office.

