SPONSORED: Narcan Drive-Thru & Medication Take-Back to Be Held by the AICDAC

Narcan Drive-Thru & Medication Take-Back to Be Held by the AICDAC
KNOX, Pa. – The Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission will be distributing Narcan and taking back unused medication on Saturday, August 21, in the Knox Fire Department parking lot.
This event will be held during the Annual Knox Horsethief Days Celebration.
Between 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., individuals will be able to get a FREE Narcan kit and/or safely dispose of medication without ever needing to leave their car!
Instructions for Naloxone administration will be provided.
From 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., there will be a “Drug Awareness & Trends Presentation.” This presentation is designed to educate adults about signs and symptoms of drug use, current drug trends, and provide resources for preventing drug use, as well as intervening when drug use is suspected.
For more information, please visit www.AICDAC.org or call 814-226-6350.
