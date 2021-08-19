State Police Calls: Open Lewdness, Harassment, DUI

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Open Lewdness in Beaver Township

Around 4:16 p.m. on August 14, Clarion-based State Police investigated an incident of open lewdness.

The incident reportedly occurred at a location on Pipe Town Road, in Beaver Township, Clarion County, and involved 50-year-old Elizabeth Ferroni, of Knox, and a known 51-year-old male victim.

No additional details are available at this time.

Theft by Deception/Identity Theft in Richland Township

Around 8:00 a.m. on August 9, Clarion-based State Police investigated an incident of identity theft involving a known 43-year-old male victim from Emlenton, in Richland Township, Clarion County.

The investigation is ongoing.

Harassment in Salem Township

Around 7:00 p.m. on August 13, Clarion-based State Police investigated an incident of harassment at a location on Community Road in Salem Township, Clarion County.

Police say the incident involved a known 15-year-old male suspect from Emlenton and a known 15-year-old male victim from Emlenton.

According to police, the suspect punched the victim in the face with a closed fist.

DUI in Clover Township

Around 7:10 p.m. on August 17, Punxsutawney-based State Police conducted a traffic stop on a 2011 BMW on Yount Road, in Summerville Borough, Jefferson County, for an equipment violation.

Police say during the traffic stop, the driver, identified as a 27-year-old Hawthorn man, appeared to be impaired and was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence.

The driver’s name was not released.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.