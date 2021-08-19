Clarion County Cricket Plans Advancing; Fields Possible in Beaver Township

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – When Yasir Bhatti left Pakistan 22 years ago, he never left behind his love of cricket.

(Pictured above: Rotarians Matt Lerch, Yasir Bhatti (with his custom-made cricket bat), Zach Garbarino, and Tom Spence.)

He shared his dream with fellow members of the Clarion Rotary Club on Monday morning of establishing a cricket team in Clarion County, building an extensive cricket facility outside of Knox, and eventually gaining official minor league status for his team.

“Cricket is the second most popular sport in Pakistan, and it’s played everywhere,” Bhatti said. “You could see four or five people with a bat and ball starting the game anywhere, even on the streets. There were a lot of cars going back and forth, but we didn’t care about that then, and that’s where I picked it up.

“It got to a point that I was missing school and was threatening to leave the house if I was not allowed my hours of cricket. I was basically a rebel with my mom and dad, telling them that if you don’t let me do this, then I’m on my own.”

His parents had a solution — get him into a university, and he can play there.

Bhatti graduated from Purdue University, and it was a difficult change, but the love for the sport was still there.

“At Purdue, I used to play mainstream, and they used to get me in the team, and sometimes I would travel, sometimes I wouldn’t. That was a sore spot. When I started working again in North Carolina after graduation, I got back into it and realized I wanted to make the biggest impact of the game I could.”

Bhatti stayed active in cricket, continuing to play games, and organizing his own Clarion County Eagles cricket team. He has not missed a game in 12 years of managing the regional chain of University Korner gas stations.

The Clarion County Eagles Cricket Team has a confirmed spot for the U.S. Open Cricket Tournament from December 13 through December 19, 2021.

Bhatti recruited Ali Shafique, a professional Pakistani Cricketer who made his first-class debut for Khan Research Laboratories in the 2017–18 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy on October 9, 2017. He is the new team’s captain.

Although most people in the United States know little about Cricket, it is more popular in the rest of the world. For example, Shafiqe, 24, has over 9,000 followers on Facebook.

“He visited Clarion County three times this summer and thinks people are really polite, nice, and appreciative in Clarion County,” said Bhatti. “He was at Cook Forest for horse riding, the river, and canoeing.”

One of the requirements for a minor league cricket team is to have an available playing field and practice field, and Bhatti is nearing the purchase of a sizable property in Knox that would allow the building of the fields and later an indoor dome facility. The indoor facility could also be used for practicing other sports such as soccer.

A source who asked not to be identified said Bhatti is close to purchasing at least part of the long-vacant Clarion County Economic Development Corporation’s 67-acre Beaver Township Industrial Park.

USA Cricket is expanding, and there is a spot open for an investor in Pennsylvania and Ohio. They don’t have a minor league team, according to Bhatti.

“I’m trying to get a minor league team here in Clarion County. It’s a big task, but we’ll see when we get there, how far we get there. I am planning on a couple of fields in Knox. We are working toward a deal where I might be able to get two grounds and a practicing facility. You need to have players practicing 12 months a year. If you’re going to have a minor league team, then it’s a requirement. You can’t run a team without it.”

Similar to baseball’s major and minor teams, USA Cricket is also building for the future.

“Minor league status allows you to bring in players from outside the country as professional athletes and visas are available. You can have official contracts, so they can’t play with anybody else, and you can pay them. It makes a lot of things in running a team very easy.”

Bhatti is still an active player with the Clarion County Eagles and shared some of the fine points of cricket with his fellow Clarion Rotarians. Just as University Korner stations also promote local activities such as the Clarion County YMCA and Blueprint Communities, Cricket will be his latest gift for his adopted community.

Cricket could also have some economic impact from visitors for the games and purchases they make, such as hotel rentals. The new fields will require workers to maintain them and the dome would also need additional staff. Bhatti estimated four to five employees.

Cricket Basics

According to Expedia, Cricket is a bat-and-ball game played between two teams of eleven players on a field at the center of which is a 22-yard (20-meter) pitch with a wicket at each end, each comprising two bails balanced on three stumps.

The game of Cricket is most closely related to baseball, though with marked differences.

Two teams compete against one another. Both of these teams have 11 players each on the field. Of these 11 players, one player is the captain of the team. It is the captain of the team who has the primary responsibility of ensuring that at any given point. The fielding team has 11 players on the field while the batting team has just two players on the field, one at each end of the “pitch.”

Runs are scored after a ball is thrown, or “bowled” in Cricket terms, mostly by hitting the ball and running, or by hitting the ball to or over the “boundary.”

The “bowler” is actually trying to aim the ball at a wicket, made up of three upright sticks set into the ground, while the batter is attempting to hit the ball both to score a run and to protect the wicket.

A fielder known as a “wicket keeper” stands behind the wicket to catch the ball if the bowler misses the wicket and the batter does not hit the ball. Other fielders may also chase the ball after the batter has struck it.

An “over” consists of six balls, meaning each “bowler” throws the ball six times before another bowler takes over.

To score a run, two batsmen must both run from their wicket to the other wicket across the pitch before they can be “run out.” They can run between the wickets as many times as they want, with one run scored each time they do so. If the ball leaves the field after being struck without bouncing, it scores six runs. If it rolls or bounces out, whether or not the batter hit it, it counts as four runs.

There are also several ways a batsman can get “out.” The most common is being “bowled out,” when the ball hits the batsman’s body when it would have hit the wicket otherwise. A batsman is also out if a fielder catches the ball after it is struck but before it bounces or leaves the field.

Finally, where the batsmen are running, a fielder can throw the ball at the wicket, and if it strikes the wicket before the batsman nearest the wicket reaches it, the batsman is “run out.”

When a player is out, a teammate will replace them in the field, and when their team no longer has the requisite number of “not out” players to score (when ten of the eleven batsmen are out), the other team gets the chance to try to score.

The ruling of the umpire is final.

At any time, if a player does not follow the directions of the umpire or balks at the decision of the umpire, he will be turned over to the captain of the team for either immediate dismissal or any other disciplinary action.

Games of Cricket can be of different lengths, and the duration of the game is negotiated.

In shorter games, a team can also have to stop batting when the ball has been thrown to their players a set number of times. After both teams have had a set number of chances to score, the team with the most runs wins. In most single-day games, each side has one innings (the singular term inning, used in baseball, is not used in Cricket). Innings are limited to a set number of “overs.”

Longer games give each team two innings and have no specific limit to the number of “overs” in each innings.

All of these decisions regarding the duration of the game are made in advance of the start of the game.

