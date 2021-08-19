 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsors

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Vehicle Slams into Tree Along I-80 in Clarion Township

Thursday, August 19, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

policeCLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a vehicle rolled onto its side and slammed into a tree along Interstate 80 on Wednesday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 9:01 a.m. on Wednesday, August 18, on I-80 eastbound in Clarion Township.

Police say 53-year-old James A. Hibler, of Mount Kisco, New York, was operating a 2006 Dodge Sprintster traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 when his vehicle left the roadway on the south berm, then rolled onto its driver’s side and struck a tree.

Hibler was using a seat belt and was not injured.

He was cited for a speed violation.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.