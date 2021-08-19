Vehicle Slams into Tree Along I-80 in Clarion Township

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a vehicle rolled onto its side and slammed into a tree along Interstate 80 on Wednesday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 9:01 a.m. on Wednesday, August 18, on I-80 eastbound in Clarion Township.

Police say 53-year-old James A. Hibler, of Mount Kisco, New York, was operating a 2006 Dodge Sprintster traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 when his vehicle left the roadway on the south berm, then rolled onto its driver’s side and struck a tree.

Hibler was using a seat belt and was not injured.

He was cited for a speed violation.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.