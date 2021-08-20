A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Areas of dense fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind.

Tonight – Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

