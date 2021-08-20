Audrey Joanne (Huggler) Roberts



A. Joanne (Huggler) Roberts, 86, of Potomac Falls, VA., formerly of Marienville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

Born on March 24, 1935 in Scranton, PA., she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Audrey Carter Huggler.

She was a graduate of East Forest High School and a 1956 graduate of Mercyhurst College.

She was a beloved teacher at East Forest School and until her retirement, served as faculty advisor for yearbook and student council.

She was a member of the Pennsylvania State Education Association and St. Ann Church, where she had served as lector.

On August 16, 1958, she married Allen R. Roberts at St. Ann Church in Marienville. He preceded her in death in 2017.

Always a great supporter and active in the community of Marienville, she was a member of the Marienville Women’s Club and helped establish the Marienville Food Pantry.

She enjoyed playing bridge, cooking and traveling with her husband Allen, including wintering in Florida for several years.

Her greatest pleasure was time spent with her family either hosting them in Marienville, traveling to the west coast or for the past 9 years with her son, Doug and his family in Potomac Falls.

Her survivors include her sons, Gregory, of Bellevue, WA. and Douglas (Kamie), of Potomac Falls, VA., her sister, Michelle Huggler, of Ashburn, VA.; her grandchildren, Alexander (Amber), of Bonney Lake, WA., Chelsea, of Kirkland, WA., Joshua (Nicole), of Ashburn, VA., Alyssa and Josephine, of Potomac Falls, VA.; her great grandchildren, Ayda, Henry and Lucy, of Bonney Lake, WA.; and her many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Allen R. Roberts, she was preceded in death by many dear friends.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, August 21, 2021 from 9:30 to 10:30AM at Furlong Funeral Home, 140 Cherry St., Marienville, PA.

Funeral services will follow at 11AM at St. Ann Church in Marienville with the Rev. James Power, pastor serving as celebrant.

Graveside services will follow at St. Ann’s Cemetery, Jenks TWP., Forest County.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Marienville Area Library, 106 Pine St., P.O. Box 306, Marienville, PA 16239-0306.

