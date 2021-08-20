Clarion County A.B.A.T.E. Run & Gun Event Set for Tomorrow

LIMESTONE, Pa. (EYT) – A.B.A.T.E. (Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education) of Clarion County will be holding their Annual Run & Gun event on Saturday, August 21.

This fundraiser is one of the organization’s primary sources to help those in need in the local community. They have given thousands of dollars away to local individuals, veterans, victims of accidents and fires, and to several charity funds for those suffering from other hardships.

A.B.A.T.E. of Clarion County has also supported other causes in the community including Brookville’s Friends of the Flag, Friends of Christian, Brookville Laurel Festival’s Bike Show, Clarion Autumn Leaf Festival’s Bike Show, many charitable rides, funeral escorts, and their own yearly toy drive.

The event will begin and end at the Limestone Fire Hall, located at 9790 Route 66 in Clarion.

Registration for the run is $10.00 and tickets for the gun raffle are $15.00.

The first bike out is at 8:00 a.m. and the last out is at 10:00 a.m.

The dinner will begin at 2:00 p.m. and the first gun raffle will begin at 4:00 p.m.

Individuals must have a ticket for dinner.

There will also be Chinese auctions at the event.

The event will take place rain or shine, and all vehicles are welcome.

