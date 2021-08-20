 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsors

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Mediterranean One-Dish Meal

Friday, August 20, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Feta and Greek olives give this dish a depth of flavor!

Ingredients

3/4 pound Italian turkey sausage links, cut into 1-inch pieces
1 medium onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced
1 can (14-1/2 ounces) no-salt-added diced tomatoes, undrained
1/4 cup Greek olives
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1/2 cup quinoa, rinsed
3 cups fresh baby spinach
1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

Directions

-In a large nonstick saucepan coated with cooking spray, cook sausage and onion over medium heat until sausage is browned and onion is tender. Add garlic; cook one minute longer. Stir in the tomatoes, olives, and oregano; bring to a boil.

-Stir in quinoa. Top with spinach. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 12 to 15 minutes or until liquid is absorbed. Remove from the heat; fluff with a fork. Sprinkle with cheese.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.