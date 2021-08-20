Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Mediterranean One-Dish Meal

Feta and Greek olives give this dish a depth of flavor!

Ingredients

3/4 pound Italian turkey sausage links, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 medium onion, chopped



2 garlic cloves, minced1 can (14-1/2 ounces) no-salt-added diced tomatoes, undrained1/4 cup Greek olives1 teaspoon dried oregano1/2 cup quinoa, rinsed3 cups fresh baby spinach1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

Directions

-In a large nonstick saucepan coated with cooking spray, cook sausage and onion over medium heat until sausage is browned and onion is tender. Add garlic; cook one minute longer. Stir in the tomatoes, olives, and oregano; bring to a boil.

-Stir in quinoa. Top with spinach. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 12 to 15 minutes or until liquid is absorbed. Remove from the heat; fluff with a fork. Sprinkle with cheese.

