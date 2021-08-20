Clarion Hospital Reports 11 New COVID-19 Cases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported 11 new positive COVID-19 cases since their previous report.

The previous report was released on Monday, August 16, 2021.

These updates will be provided on Mondays and Thursdays until further notice.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update Thursday, August 19, 2021:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 08/18/2021: 14,008

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 11,807

Positives: 2,233

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 08/18/2021: 53,857

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 19,004

Positives: 4,317

Hospital Inpatients as of 08/19/2021, 7:30 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 1 patient. 0 suspected. 1 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 12 patients. 0 suspected. 12 confirmed. 4 ICU.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

