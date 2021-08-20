Expanding Tennessee Manufacturing Company Purchases Former Sealy Plant

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Lewis Lumber and Milling Inc., of Dickson, Tennessee, recently purchased the former Sealy Manufacturing building in Strattanville and plans to replicate its plank flooring and moulding plant from Tennessee as the firm expands and hopes to hire 100.

(Photo: Former Strattanville Sealy Manufacturing, Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Clarion County Register and Recorder Greg Mortimer confirmed the deed was recorded on August 6, 2021, with Sealy Mattress Manufacturing Company, LLC selling the 50-acre property to Lewis Lumber and Milling Inc. on August 6, 2021, for $800,000.00.

“It probably took us a good six months to figure out where we would locate the new plant,” said COO Tom Edwards. “We had a lot of requirements such as building size, the layout of the building, property size, and it needed to be in the northern part of the U.S., but it needed to be north of I-80.”

The Lewis Lumber and Milling website states the company’s mission is to focus on manufacturing high-quality unfinished hardwood plank flooring for the quality-oriented hardwood flooring distributors. Primary species are White Oak, Red Oak, and Hickory.

The company also manufactures linear cabinet mouldings used in the manufacturing of hardwood cabinets. Much of their Hard Maple goes into this product.

Sealy Corporation discontinued operations at the Clarion facility on October 17, 2008. Sealy had operated the facility since 1981. The decision affected 98 production workers and 16 office and supervisory personnel, according to Sealy.

Since closing, the Strattanville plant has been primarily leased as storage space for Kronospan, a fiberboard plant in Shippenville, but now leases a considerable amount of the former Owens Illinois Glass Plant in Clarion.

“They are now renting the space, but they will be in the process of leaving within the next 90 days,” Edwards said.

Asked if Lewis Lumber would start operating in the building, Edwards said yes, but there is a considerable amount of work needed.

“The short answer is yes,” continued Edwards. “It won’t be immediate because what we manufacture is going to require a fair amount of infrastructure to function and do what we currently are ready to do down here just west of Nashville.

“We’ll replicate what we do down here, up there.”

Edwards said he is coming back to the Clarion area Sunday night and on Monday and Tuesday will meet with local companies for construction, electrical, and also interview some people in the local area.

“We hope that we’re able to employ about a hundred people there. I’ve been working with the Governor’s Action Team and introduced to the Clarion Economic Development people. We don’t need any funding, but I think they’re offering some different incentives for us, and we’ll nail that down later.

“We picked a good spot where we can find good people.”

The company’s current operation in Tennessee employs about 80 people. Like everywhere, hiring good workers is difficult.

“It doesn’t appear there’s a lot of industry there. I’m hoping that we can bring some of that there and get some good-paying jobs. We’ve got really good benefits, too. We really try to take care of our employees.

“We have a real attractive 401k where we match a hundred percent of what they put in, and we pay about 60 percent of the insurance, so then it’s affordable for the employees.”

Edwards said company representatives will be traveling to Strattanville quite a bit during the coming months because there is much construction, and there is a need to build additional buildings on the 50-acre lot.

“We’ve got to build these huge ovens that we dry our wood in and add a heat source. Some of the other buildings will allow us to stack lumber uniformly.”

Something new for the Lewis Lumber Strattanville Plant

Edwards also talked about a separate new product at the Clarion County plant.

“We’ve been researching for the last six months on renewable resources and making barbecue and heating pellets using our bi-product of sawdust.

“Since we make flooring, we make a lot of sawdust at our current Nashville location. We probably make six truckloads a day: not pickup trucks but tractor-trailers. And right now, we’re not currently utilizing it here, it may also be a good thing for the Strattanville location since we’re going to be doing a lot of new construction.

“We were just getting ready to put that in down here, which is going to be a real sizeable investment. And, because of the timing, I believe we’re going to put it in up there.

A small, tight-knit company

“Our company is owned by two brothers and me and we have been in the lumber business for years. The two brothers had done it their whole lives and grew up in their dad’s mill. I worked with Mike Lewis for 18 years at a previous successful lumber company which he owned half of, and then he sold it.

“We all three started this company about eight years ago and grew it from nothing to what we have now.”

