Melvin and Robin Aaron to Celebrate 50 Years of Marriage

Melvin and Robin Aaron will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on August 24, 2021.

Melvin and the former Robin Rhoades were married on August 24, 1971, in the First United Methodist Church of Strattanville, Pa.

They have been blessed with three children and seven grandchildren.

Robin is a former employee of Jamesway and Faller’s Furniture. Melvin is a retired employee of Owens-Brockway.

