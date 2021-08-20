

Philip Andrew Krisko, 87, of Stoneboro, went to be with the Lord, August 18, 2021 at the home of his granddaughter.

Philip was born on the family farm in Portage PA, March 25, 1934. He was the son of the late John J. and Mary Farren Krisko.

Phil was married to Peggy Hoffman Krisko on April 20, 1985, she survives.

Philip graduated from Portage High School.

He served in the United States Army from 1957 till 1959 as a Track Vehicle Mechanic with the rank of PFC.

He was employed for 28 years with Homestead Industries in Coroapolis PA as a Pattern Maker until it closed.

He retired from Grove City Wal Mart as a cashier.

After his retirement Phil delivered prescriptions for Hometown Pharmacy.

Phil was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He was well known for his gardening skills.

Loved ones left to cherish his memory is his wife Peggy of Stoneboro, a brother Jacob Krisko of Seward Pa, 2 sisters Millie Ray of Seward and Sophie Roberts of Portage. A step son Stephen Hoffman of Florida, 2 step daughters Sue Black and of Sandy Lake, and Mrs. Randy (Brenda) King of Bass River, Nova Scotia Cananda. 3 granddaughters Mrs. Kenneth (Tina) Steffy of Alexandra VA, Mrs. Travis (Kelli) Sereday of Stoneboro and Miss Rochelle Gillen of Cleveland Ohio. 1 great grandson Blake Philip Sereday, 3 great granddaughters Payton Sereday, Madeline Sereday and Kathryn Steffy. A son in law Richard Black and wife Kathy Beckman of Hermitage also survives.

Phil was welcomed into heaven by his parents, 5 brothers Frank, John, Joseph, Tom and Stanley Krisko; 2 sisters Anna Szuch and Veronica Brunnet; two nephews Robert Ray and David Roberts, one niece Karen Krisko Schnavely.

The family will welcome friends at the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton Street, Clintonville PA on Friday, August 20, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m.

Funeral services will take place Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 11:00 at the Union Presbyterian Church, 409 Emlenton Street, Clintonville PA.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

