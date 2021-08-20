Say What!?: Firefighters Discover ‘Body in the River’ Was a Swimmer Relaxing

OKLAHOMA – Authorities in Oklahoma said they were called out on a report of “a body in the river,” but when they reached the supposed corpse they discovered the swimmer was very much alive and merely relaxing in the shallow water.

The Tulsa Fire Department said in a Twitter post that crews responded alongside the Tulsa Police Department and EMS when callers reported “a body in the river.”

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.