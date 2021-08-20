SPONSORED: Allegheny Grille to Host Clam Bake on September 25
FOXBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Allegheny Grille will be hosting a Clam Bake on Saturday, September 25.
The event is by reservation only and will run from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
The clam bake offers all-you-can-eat New England clam chowder and Prince Edward Island mussels with one dozen Middle Neck Clams and your choice of either steak ($76), chicken ($63), or fire-grilled salmon ($63). Sides include sweet potato casserole, red skin potatoes, coleslaw, sweet corn, and fresh rolls. Pumpkin roll with pecan sauce will be offered as dessert.
Music will be provided.
Alcoholic beverages are not included.
Additional clams cost $15 and must be pre-ordered with RSVP/reservation.
Call 724-659-5701 before Sunday, September 17, at noon, to make reservations.
Tickets are non-refundable.
