Joseph Dantico IV, of Burns & Burns, Passes Insurance License Exam
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Burns & Burns Insurance is proud to congratulate our very own Joseph Dantico on passing the America’s Health Insurance Plan (AHIP) exam on July 29th.
Joseph is a Medicare, Life & Health Representative at the Mercer branch, but services clients in all locations. Joseph studied hard to pass this exam to further his knowledge of Medicare and the insurance industry. He is a great asset to the Burns & Burns team. Please give Joseph and the rest of the team a call for your insurance needs!
Burns is a 4th generation independent insurance agency with 9 branches across Northwestern Pennsylvania. These branches include Clarion, Bradford, Clearfield, Erie, Meadville, Mercer, New Wilmington, Tionesta, and Warren. The full-service, Trusted Choice agency recently celebrated their 80th anniversary in business in 2019.
Representing over 60 insurance carriers, Burns & Burns is licensed to offer many lines of coverage, including auto, home, life, business, health, Medicare, workers’ compensation, benefits, events, weddings AND MORE! With over 900 combined years of experience, Burns & Burns is sure to find you the right fit for ALL of your insurance needs! Visit their Facebook page or website for more information or a free quote!
