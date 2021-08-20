State Police Calls: DUI Arrests

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

DUI in Washington Township

Around 1:48 a.m. on August 19, Marienville-based State Police received a report of a disabled motorist in the area of Nebraska Road in Washington Township, Clarion County.

Police say upon their arrival, it was determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest for DUI.

Charges are pending blood test results.

The driver’s name was not released.

DUI in Jenks Township

Around 9:48 p.m. on August 17, Marienville-based State Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on State Route 66 in Jenks Township, Forest County, for a traffic violation.

Police say it was then determined that the driver, identified as 63-year-old Gary Sipos, of Jenks Township, was under the influence of alcohol. Sipos was subsequently transported to Clarion Hospital.

DUI in Richland Township

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 40-year-old Sara Beth Kirkpatrick, of Emlenton, on August 19:

– DUI: General Impairment/Incapable of Driving Safely – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– Driving Without A License, Summary

– Fail To Carry License, Summary

– Driving License Suspended/Revoked Pursuant to Sec 3802/1547B1-2nd Violation, Summary

– Obedience to Traffic-Control Devices, Summary

– Fail To Keep Right, Summary

– Disregard Traffic Lane (Single), Summary

– Driving at Safe Speed, Summary

– Careless Driving, Summary

– Reckless Driving, Summary

The charges stem from an incident in Richland Township, Clarion County, on July 16.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on September 28, with Judge Heeter presiding.

