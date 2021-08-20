

Tommy Allen Thompson, Jr., 76 of Cochranton died Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at the Meadville Medical Center, after an extended illness.

Born, July 28, 1945 in Parkersburg, WV, he was the son of Tommy A. and Betty Smith Thompson, Sr.

He married Cheryl Atha on July 10, 2004 and she survives.

He was a graduate of New Castle High School, and served with the US Navy following graduation.

Tommy attended the Donation Hill Bible Church and worked at Conneaut Lake Park prior to his illness.

He also was a former Boy Scout Leader, and loved to go boating, fishing and motorcycling.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Betty Thompson of New Castle, two sons, Shawn (Alisha) Atha and Bradley (Wendy) Atha of Cochranton. 8 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and a brother, George (Jan) Thompson of Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Donald.

Friends and family will be received at the DICKSON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 123 S. Franklin St. Cochranton on Monday, August 23, 2021 from 3:00pm until 6:00pm when a Celebration of Life Service will be conducted by Curt Brenizer, officiating.

Memorials can be made in Tommy’s name to the Donation Hill Bible Church or the Venango County Veteran’s Affairs Office.

Memories and condolences can be shared at www.dicksonfamilyfuneralhome.com.

