A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind.

Tonight – Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Areas of fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind.

Monday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 87.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

