Brian Whitman, 53, of Oil City, died at home following a brief illness, on Friday, August 20, 2021.

Born February 21, 1968, Brian was the son of the late Arthur ‘Bud’ and Carol Bedow Whitman.

Brian graduated from Rocky Grove High School and shortly after went to work as a cook.

He was a great cook and loved working in restaurants.

Brian enjoyed going to the Oil City Marina to fish the Allegheny River. Along with loving the outdoors, he loved animals.

He was a proud volunteer at the Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department.

Surviving is his sister, Cindy Walters Wyant and husband Gene, and their children Michelle Bloom and husband Nate, Randy Wyant and wife Katie, and David Wyant and wife Carrie. Also, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren survive.

Also surviving is his soul mate, Joyce (Sue) Hazlett and her family, including her grandchildren, who he loved dearly.

In addition, surviving is a good friend, Lucy Stuck, and a friend and caretaker, Dana from the Cory Manor Nursing Home.

In addition to Brian’s parents, Bud and Carol, he is preceded in death by his grandmother, Henrietta Reed.

Per Brian’s request there will be no services.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the arrangements.

Please visit www.morrisonhome.com to leave online condolences.

