Clarion County Photo of the Day
Saturday, August 21, 2021 @ 12:08 AM
Posted by Jared Sullenberger
Clark Vinyl Graphics stays on top of the Clarion County Men’s Softball League with their 3rd straight title. Pictured front row, left to right: Todd Park, Cliff Park, Matt Lewis, Andy Pore, Cabe Park, Gary Stephens, and Gavin Park. Back row, left to right: Stush Antoszyk, Ben Reitz, Bill Gurner, Dan Murphy, Nick Corcetti, Sam Swartsfager, and Kris Willison. Missing from photo: Brody Shick. Photo submitted by Cliff Park.