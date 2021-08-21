Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Jeri Reddinger’s Italian Chicken

Save Jeri’s recipe or you’ll miss out on a wonderful meal!

Ingredients:

2 full chicken breasts, deboned & skinned, cut into 1 inch squares

1/2 cup of butter



1 cup Italian bread crumbs4 beaten eggs1 cup sautéed mushroomsMuenster cheese1/2 chicken broth

Directions:

-Soak chicken pieces in beaten eggs for 1 hour.

-Gently roll pieces in bread crumbs.

-Fry until browned in butter.

-Place in a casserole dish & cover with sautéed mushrooms & broth.

-Top with shredded cheese.

-Bake for 30 minutes @ 350 degrees. Serves 5. (Use 4 full breasts to serve 10 people. Double all except the eggs.)

