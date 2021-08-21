 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Jeri Reddinger’s Italian Chicken

Saturday, August 21, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

IMG_4672 (1)Save Jeri’s recipe or you’ll miss out on a wonderful meal!

Ingredients:

2 full chicken breasts, deboned & skinned, cut into 1 inch squares
1/2 cup of butter

1 cup Italian bread crumbs
4 beaten eggs
1 cup sautéed mushrooms
Muenster cheese
1/2 chicken broth

Directions:

-Soak chicken pieces in beaten eggs for 1 hour.

-Gently roll pieces in bread crumbs.

-Fry until browned in butter.

-Place in a casserole dish & cover with sautéed mushrooms & broth.

-Top with shredded cheese.

-Bake for 30 minutes @ 350 degrees. Serves 5. (Use 4 full breasts to serve 10 people. Double all except the eggs.)

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


