Students Return to Clarion University

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion University’s campus has been brimming with activity this week as students return for the new semester.

“Fall 2021 move-in was a great success, and it is so wonderful to have our students back on campus,” Jennifer Graham, Director of Residence Life told exploreClarion.com.

“We had early arrivals start in the beginning of August, and our big day was this past Wednesday with a few hundred students scheduled to move in.”

Clarion University’s Freshman Move-In Day was held on Wednesday, August 18, and sophomores who are participating in Welcome Week Activities moved in on Thursday, August 19. Sophomores who are not participating in Welcome Week, as well as juniors and seniors, began on Friday, August 20, and will continue through Sunday, August 22.

The students have been moving in all across campus, from the Suites on Main and the Hilltop Suites to Reinhard Villages. Approximately 1,100 students moved in on Wednesday and Thursday alone.

“Despite the soaking of rain, we had many volunteers who helped the process, and the day was a success,” Graham said.

According to Clarion University Communications Manager Tina Horner, while Welcome Week activities are traditionally just for freshmen, this year sophomores were invited to participate since there were no in-person Welcome Week activities held last fall when they were freshmen.

Unlike orientation – which takes place before students come to campus and focuses on ensuring they have everything they need before arriving on campus – Welcome Week focuses on helping the students make the transition from high school to college and from their hometown to the Clarion community.

Horner noted that over the course of Welcome Week, the participants learn about the rules and expectations for students, both behaviorally and academically, and the supports and services offered on campus to help them be successful. They also get an opportunity to become familiar with the campus, meet new people, and participate in fun activates.

Both Graham and Horner noted everyone involved in Move-In Day was required to wear masks and the university requested that only vaccinated guests accompany incoming students to assist with move-in. Physical distancing was also encouraged.

When moving into university housing this fall, students are also required to do one of the following:

Present a negative PCR test that was administered within 72 hours prior to arrival (at-home test results do not fulfill this requirement);

Provide proof of being fully vaccinated or having tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 90-days; or

Enter a modified quarantine until a COVID-19 test can be administered on campus and a negative result received. Modified quarantine means students are asked to restrict unnecessary movement around campus and wear masks when interacting with any other person.

As of Friday, August 13, everyone, regardless of vaccination status, has been required to wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth when they are indoors on Clarion University’s campus.

Masks are mandatory in all classrooms and academic buildings, office buildings, performance spaces, and common areas inside residence halls. Masks are not be required for employees who are alone in their own offices, for students in their own living quarters, for anyone actively eating or drinking, or in most outdoor settings.

According to Horner, while the university cannot require students and employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine, they are strongly encouraging it.

Horner also noted that free COVID-19 testing will be available to all students throughout the semester.

In terms of athletics, the university will be following the NCAA recommendations and will be testing all unvaccinated student-athletes and athletics staff once per week, according to Dr. Wendy Snodgrass, athletics director.

While concerns about the pandemic are ongoing, particularly with a recent increase in cases both locally and nationally, Horner noted the university has never ceased operation, utilizing remote instruction and remote access to student services as necessary.

“We will continue to monitor COVID-19 mitigation recommendations. Should the situation change, we will draw from our experiences to make the best decisions for our students, employees, and our community,” Horner said.

Preliminary data shows that Clarion University’s total undergraduate enrollment is 3,913, with an online population of 1,337 (34 percent) and a traditional population of 2,576 (66 percent).

Classes are scheduled to begin on Monday, August 23.

