

Dorothy L. King, age 91, of Oak Ridge, passed away Wednesday evening, August 18, 2021, at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital in Kittanning.

Born April 9, 1930, in Oak Ridge, she was a daughter of the late Henry T. Miller and Mary Catherine Bish Miller.

She was first married to Robert E. Crissman, and he preceded her in death. She then married Melvin E. King, who also preceded her in death.

Dorothy was a homemaker and a member of the Oak Ridge Methodist Church and the Hawthorn Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.

She worked the Oak Ridge voting precinct and was the head of the Valley Thrift Shop for 25 years where she was also a clerk.

Dorothy loved to camp, crochet, make blankets, cook and can, but especially loved family gatherings.

Survivors include two sons: Dallas E. Crissman (Deborah) of Punxsutawney and Terry W. Crissman (Michele) of DuBois; three daughters: Sharon A. Petruney (Rick) of Sheffield, Patty L. Hopper (Chester) of New Bethlehem and Tammy S. King (Buster) of Indiana; 13 grandchildren: Heather, Autumn, Tina, Tracy, Todd, Tricia, Eric, Melissa, Greg, Chasity, Chad, Amos and Rebekah; 23 great grandchildren: Ellie, Kaylee, Hunter, Dylan, Syngyn, Nathaniel, Cheyenna, Jonah, Kerrin, Tyler, Aldyn, Cade, William, Sarah, Curtis, Luke, Mathew, Preslee, Chloe, Cameron, Harper, Shane and Anthony, and four great great grandchildren: Raelyn, Maceyn, Kaden and Layla.

Dorothy is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, stepchildren, step grandchildren and step great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by three brothers: Homer, Paul and Wallace, and three sisters: Ethel, Ruth and Thelma.

A private graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 21, 2021 in the Mt. Zion Cemetery on Beautiful Lookout with Reverend Randy Hopper officiating.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Dorothy L. King to Valley Thrift Shop, 224 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242 or the church of choice.

Online condolences may be sent to Dorothy’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service of New Bethlehem.

