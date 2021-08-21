

Ernest I. Yount, age 82, of New Bethlehem, passed away Friday morning, August 20, 2021, at the Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.

Born April 8, 1939, in Clarion County, he was a son of the late Frank and Stella Troup Yount.

He was a United States Navy veteran.

Ernie worked for R & P Coal as a coal miner until becoming disabled.

He married the former Nancy Reitz on July 30, 1960, and the couple recently celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary.

Ernie was an avid fisherman and loved to tinker in his yard and with his boat.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy; three sons: Clifford E. Yount and his wife, Linda, of Seminole; Thomas J. Yount of Seminole and Albert F. Yount of Fairmount City; two daughters: Lucy J. Kirk and her husband, Scott, of Mayport and Trudy F. Nordick of Clarion; 14 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

Ernie is also survived by three brothers: Jack Yount and his wife, Edna, of Hawthorn; Bill Yount of Oil City and Don Yount of Franklin.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Clifford Yount, Jr., and siblings: Rubie Buck, Grace Radaker, Josephine Doverspike, Ruthanne Wotring, Catherine McAninch and infants Frankie Yount and Mary Yount.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday, August 23, 2021, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel, 233 Penn Street, New Bethlehem.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 24, 2021, in the funeral home chapel.

Interment will follow in the Ohl Cemetery in Jefferson County.

Online condolences may be sent to Ernie’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations can be made to the funeral home to help with the offset of final expenses. Donations can be made by mail to Rupert Funeral Home, 301 Penn Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242 or online at www.rupertfuneralhomes click on payment center.

