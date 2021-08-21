Featured Local Jobs: Multiple Openings Offered by All Seasons Temporaries Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Production Slabber – Titusville

Potential for Temporary to Permanent

1st and 2nd shift, $12/hr

30 min paid lunch

Qualified candidates must have a high school diploma/GED and a valid PA Driver’s license.

Duties (but not limited to):

Follow all procedures including Safety policies/procedures

Oversee machines to make sure the settings are correct

Remove material from belts

Package material in boxes or sacks

Prepare product for shipping

Maintain clean work space

Call for more info: 814-437-2148 or send resumes to: [email protected]

Assembler – Oil City

1st shift, $11/hr

Potential for Temporary to Permanent

Requirements:

Prior use of hand/power tools

Ability to stand for 8-hour shift

Ability to follow all safety regulations

Able to read prints for assembly

Candidates will assemble products and prepare parts for shipping.

Call for more info: 814-437-2148 or send resumes to: [email protected]

Mechanical Assembler

12-week assignment

1st shift, $11/hr

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must be able to lift up to 50lbs

Must have some mechanical and math skills

Duties (but not limited to):

Attach parts

Tag parts

Measure amounts of products

Ensure products meet specs

Package product

Call 814-437-2148 or send resumes to: [email protected]

Picker/Packer – Franklin and Grove City

1st shift opening for Packaging Assistant

– A long-term position that offers incentives and wage increases starting at $13/hour

Job Requirements:

Must be able to stand, sit, bend, and lift

Must have basic math skills

Must be reliable

Duties (but not limited to):

Count product

Pack product in boxes

Prepare boxes for shipping

Call 814-437-2148 or send resumes to: [email protected]

Grinders – Franklin

All Seasons has several openings for Grinders in the Franklin area. $10-$11/hr 1st shift.

Must have steel-toed shoes

Prior grinding experience preferred, but not required

Debur and grind various surfaces

Understand and maintain job specs

Ensure equipment is set up and run properly

Call 814-437-2148 or send resumes to: [email protected]

Lumber Handlers

$10-$12/hr; 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday

Stack lumber between 12′-16′ to customers’ specs. with a partner

Lift up to 50lbs.

Quality control and flip plywood with a partner

Use of air nailer and various saws after training

Must be reliable

Call 814-437-2148 resumes to: [email protected]

Assembler – Franklin

$11/hr temporary to permanent 1st shift

Responsible for assembly of various safety products including safety harnesses, retractable safety lines, and metal assemblies.

Duties include, but are not limited to raw material processing, cutting/marking raw materials, sub-assembly of sewn products, packaging, and operation of light machinery (presses, grommet machines, etc.).

Temporary to permanent 90 days.

Qualifications: High School Diploma or GED; ability to stand/walk for up to 3 hours at a time, with the regular lifting of five to 10 pounds.

Call 814-437-2148 resumes to: [email protected]

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.

