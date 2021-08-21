FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Keystone Eager for Normalcy, Postseason Shot



KNOX, Pa. (EYT/D9) — The Keystone football team was fighting on two fronts last season.

Against the opponent and against a pandemic.

Few schools in District 9 were challenged by COVID-19 more than the Panthers last year.

“We never knew what was going to happen each week,” said fourth-year Keystone coach Ryan Smith. “We didn’t know if we’d be playing a game, what kind of adversity we’d be facing.”

Keystone had a two-week COVID shutdown in October and then had another game canceled. The Panthers went nearly a month between games but closed out the strange and frustrating season with a 26-13 win over Curwensville to finish 4-2.

Six games were really just a little more than half a season under normal circumstances. Smith and his eager team are hopeful there will be more than 10 games on the docket this campaign.

Getting back to normal is a nice start. Keystone had an offseason, which was important for second-year quarterback Bret Wingard, a senior. It was also refreshing for a team that was weary of interruptions and uncertainty in 2020.

“This year, having no restrictions, being able to come to practice, have water, being able to do football without having to worry about the other stuff has been really nice,” Smith said.

The trials, though, may have made this group closer, said senior Zander McHenry.

“Us going through COVID … we have a chip on our shoulder about all that stuff.”

There’s optimism in Knox because of the development of Wingard and the skilled talent on offense around the 6-foot-2, strong-armed QB.

There are weapons.

Zander McHenry may be the biggest — on both sides of the ball. McHenry, a 5-8, 159-pound senior will be a dangerous target for Wingard.

So will senior wide receiver Ian Keth, senior tight end Nicholas Casper, and senior fullback Caleb Nellis.

“They’re all guys who can catch the ball, get open, have speed and really good hands,” Smith said.

The offensive line is anchored by senior guard Landon Hurrelbrink. Junior Cole Henry, senior guard Gunner Heeter and junior guard/tackle Liam Say also saw significant time in the trenches last season.

“I’m a coach who believes everything starts with the offensive line,” Smith said. “They don’t get enough credit. Your offense goes as your offensive line goes. We have a good nucleus of kids.”

McHenry is a great piece to build a defense around, too.

He can line up at safety or linebacker and the combination of his versatility and relentlessness earned him a spot on the all-state team after a season in which he recorded 43 tackles, two interceptions, seven passes defended, and forced two fumbles.

“It’s cool, but I’m moving on to this year,” McHenry said about his numbers and all-state selection in 2020. “I’m looking to have a better season this year and hopefully having more accomplishments. I see the individual stuff as it will be nice to look on in four years, but it’s more important to win as a team and have a good season all together.”

McHenry’s ability to play safety and linebacker is a boon to the rest of the Keystone defense.

“It’s great to have Zander in the secondary,” Smith said. “We can put him back at safety to react over the top and knock down balls and defend receivers, but have him come up and be a linebacker. He’s not afraid to hit somebody, and he’s one of the best tacklers on the team. He’s not very big or tall, but the kid loves to play football and he can hit.”

So can Nellis, who is also a linebacker. Nellis said he’s not alone in that affinity.

“We’re all aggressive,” Nellis said. “We’re all ready to hit. We just want to get out there and play. We’re ready.”

Keystone’s defense certainly did its part last season. The Panthers allowed just 11.5 points per game last season and pitched two shutouts.

Keystone got after the quarterback, too, with 21 sacks and picked off 12 passes. The Panthers also had 73 tackles for a loss as a team.

“We pride ourselves on our defense,” Smith said. “The last two years we’ve given up less points and less yards each season. That’s our goal every year.”

Keystone starts the season with a big test at home against Redbank Valley.

“We like to be the little sleeper,” Smith said. “We like to be the underdog and just come and play football and have fun.”

KEYSTONE AT A GLANCE

COACH: Ryan Smith

LAST YEAR: 4-2

STRENGTHS: Keystone has an experienced offensive line anchored by Hurrelbrink, a quarterback in Wingard entering his second season (and with a full offseason under his belt for the first time as starter) and some playmakers on offense that could give teams fits. … Zander McHenry is a threat both as a wide receiver and as a safety/linebacker. … Nellis is also a two-way starter and an anchor on the defense.

WEAKNESSES: Last year, it was dealing with COVID and long road trips. The Panthers hope the COVID worries are behind them, but have road trips at Port Allegany, Cameron County, Sheffield, and Smethport this season — there will be some mileage on the bus.

OUTLOOK: Week 1 at home against Redbank Valley will be an early litmus test for the Panthers, who have the playmakers on both sides of the ball to do some big things this season.

