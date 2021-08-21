Hearing Continued for Oil City Man Accused of Rape of 14-Year-Old Girl

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an Oil City man accused of raping a 14-year-old girl at a residence in Sugarcreek Borough was continued on Wednesday.

Court documents indicate a preliminary hearing for 21-year-old Eric Glen Sharp was continued on Wednesday, August 18, and is scheduled to resume at 8:30 a.m. on September 8 in Venango County Central Court with Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey presiding.

Sharp faces the following charges:

– Rape Forcible Compulsion, Felony 1



– Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse Forcible Compulsion, Felony 1– Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse Person Less Than 16 Yrs Age, Felony 1– Statutory Sexual Assault: 4-8 Years Older, Felony 2– Corruption Of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3– Disseminate Explicit Sexual Material to Minor, Felony 3

He is currently lodged in the Venango County Jail with bail denied due to being on parole on similar charges, which makes him a flight risk, according to the court documents.

The charges stem from a report of an incident that occurred earlier this year in Sugarcreek Borough.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, a known 14-year-old juvenile victim contacted police to report she was raped by Eric Glen Sharp.

The victim told police that sometime around Valentine’s Day, Eric Sharp came to her residence to stay the night, and while he was there, he asked the victim if she wanted a picture from his OnlyFans page (OnlyFans is a content subscription service where content creators can earn money from users who subscribe to their content.) The victim told police she then got a photo from Sharp of his genitals, the complaint states.

The victim reported Sharp then asked her if she would go out to the garage with him and perform a sex act on him. The victim told police she told Sharp she wouldn’t do that, and they could get caught, so she refused, according to the complaint.

The victim said she was in the kitchen when Sharp came into the room and began rubbing against her. She reported she told him “no,” but said she was scared to say anything to anyone else and was afraid of what her family would say so she “just let him,” the complaint indicates.

The victim told police Sharp then sexually assaulted and raped her, according to the complaint.

Sharp was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey at 2:25 p.m. on Monday, August 9.

Case Against Sharp in Clarion County

Court documents indicate Sharp was sentenced to two years of probation on on a second-degree misdemeanor charge of indecent assault in the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas on December 16, 2020, in relation to a case where he had sexual relations with a known 15-year-old juvenile victim.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victims.

