High School Senior to Sponsor Red Cross Blood Drive

CLARION, Pa.(EYT) – Clarion High School Senior Milton McElravy is sponsoring a “Leaders Save Lives” American Red Cross Blood Drive, on Tuesday, August 24, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Clarion Mall.

[Pictured above: Maddie Keenan (Cranberry High School graduate) interviews Milton McElravy about the blood drive, on WWCH 1300 AM Radio and The G.O.A.T. 94.1 FM.]

Leaders Save Lives is an American Red Cross program that encourages community-minded high school and college students to host blood drives and help ensure a strong blood supply throughout the year.

To make an appointment to give blood, please call:

1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: CLARION to schedule an appointment.

