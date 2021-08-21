

Martha J. Walter, 68, went home to her eternal home with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

She entered eternity from her home in Fisher/Sigel.

Marty was born in Brookville on January 5, 1953 to the late John Leo and Rose Marie Stinner McElhinny.

She was an employee of Brookville Hospital for a number of years where she worked in food service.

Marty married Roger A. Walter on October 9, 1971, who preceded her in death on January 18, 2009.

Marty spent her spare time drawing, she enjoyed gardening and being with her family and friends.

She was a beloved mom of 4 boys who survive, Robert A. (Tracy), Blaise (Kate Reed), Anson “Blue”, and Mark (Katy Mills). Also surviving her are her sisters, Hoppy, Bernadette, Eileen, Rose, Lucia, Grace, Dorothy, and Francine; her brothers, Jack, Mark, Dick, Joe, and Blaise; three biological grandchildren, Abbygale, Joseph, and Benjamin Walter, along with a number of non-biological grandkids and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Rose; her husband, Roger; two sisters, Maria and Judy; two brothers, Elmer and Larry McElhinny; and daughter-in-law, Michelle Walter.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

A memorial service will be held per her request for her family and friends at the Kahletown Community Church in Sigel at 11 a.m. on Sunday, August 22, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, Donations can be made in memory of Marty to the Kahletown Community Church and sent to the church treasurer, Bonnie Pangallo, 71 Windy Lane Corsica, PA 15829.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

