

Michael T. Fedorek, 69, of Oil City, PA., passed away Friday Morning August 20, 2021 at UPMC-Mercy after an extended illness.

Born April 8, 1952 in Oil City, PA. , he was the son of the late Frank & Stella Kukla Fedorek

Mike was a graduate of Oil City High School.

Mike was married to the former Patricia L. Lewis in 1978 and she survives.

He had worked as an operating engineer for Union Hall Local 66 and for Kraft Construction.

Mike enjoyed golfing and NASCAR and was a member of the Polish National Alliance, where he had been President for the past 16 years.

He was a member of St. Joseph Church.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by one daughter, Jennifer Stephenson of Oil City; three stepchildren, David Schmader, Lori Schmader and Jack Schmader; three grandchildren, Hannah Fedorek, and Erica & Alyssa Dale.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Patricia Kibbe.

Their will be no viewing or visitation.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Memorials may be made to the Polish Heritage Project c/o PNA Club 410 Seneca St. Oil City, PA 16301.

