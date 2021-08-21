ORAS to Host ‘Astronomy for Kids Under Age 12’ With Award Winning Science Teacher Emily Lehnardt Set for Tonight

VENANGO CO., Pa. – On Saturday, August 21, the Oil Region Astronomical Society (ORAS) will host a virtual public night including a presentation on astronomy resources for kids age 12 and under by Award winning science teacher and Astronomy magazine writer, Emily Lehnardt.

(Pictured: NASA/JPL Ambassador Emily Lehnardt)

Who can attend: Anyone who is interested in learning more about ORAS and astronomy-related topics. We strongly encourage members of the general public and educators and students from surrounding schools to participate. Public nights are FREE and open to all and will include a brief update about Learning Center activities followed by a presenter. If you have a computer, tablet, or smartphone and internet access you are ready to go!

In an effort to prevent spamming, those interested in participating must register in advance. A link to the virtual event will then be emailed to you separately.

How to register: It’s simple to register. Go here to register: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/OrasPublic.

ORAS Public Night Agenda – Saturday, August 21, at 8:00 p.m.

7:50 p.m to 7:00 p.m.: Zoom Session Opens – Opportunity for Tech-Check to make sure your system is working. (Link will be emailed to you after you register)

8:00 p.m. to 8:10 p.m.: ORAS News and Updates

8:10 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Education Presentation

Astronomy for Kids Age 12 and Under: Astronomy is often called the “gateway science” because it has sparked interest in many children inspiring them to pursue careers in science and engineering. Join award-winning science teacher and Astronomy magazine writer, Emily Lehnardt for an engaging demonstration of astronomy activities for kids. This presentation will focus on sun, Earth, and moon learning activities you can do with young learners.

About the Presenter: Emily Lehnardt first “gravitated” toward the exciting world of space exploration during a high school lecture about black holes. From that moment, she has actively pursued anything space-related. As a NASA/JPL Ambassador, Emily has shared her passion for space to libraries, schools, and clubs. For example, she recently collaborated with NASA Johnson Space Center at the Utah STEM Fair which had over 14,000 students and teacher attendees. NASA featured research from her students on how space affects tomato seeds aboard the Space Station. Recently, she developed a high school curriculum for the First Seed Foundation which oversees the Tomatosphere project in the US.

Not only does she share her love of space with her community, but she also shares it with her students. Specifically, Emily is busy advising her after-school STEM club, leading a MESA club for 6th, 7th, and 8th graders at her junior high school where she teaches 6th-grade science. She also created and advised a Girl Scout STEM troop. Additionally, Emily was awarded Teacher of the Year at her school in 2017, and she recently received her NASA Endeavor STEM Leadership Certification. The most endearing collaboration was with the Make A Wish Foundation. A young boy with cancer wished to stargaze, and he chose to come to her STEM club. He eagerly learned all about constellations that he would see in Moab, Utah. He left with a twinkle in his eye. Emily left with tears in hers.

Once it is safe for larger groups to assemble, ORAS plans to begin in-person public nights at the Learning Center that will include observing through telescopes at the Bedow Memorial Observatory, as well as the education program.

Please visit http://www.oras.org for more information.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.