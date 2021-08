PennDOT Announces Weekend Ramp Closure for Exit 64 Eastbound

CLARION CO., Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced that the Exit 64 – Clarion/New Bethlehem Eastbound ramp will be closed August 20 through August 23 as part of the ongoing resurfacing project for Interstate 80 in Clarion County.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Contractor, IA Construction Corporation of Franklin, Pa., will be closing and detouring ramps for the Interstate 80 resurfacing work from 6:00 p.m. on Friday, August 20, through 6:00 a.m. on Monday, August 23.

Detour routes will be established with signage for each ramp as they are closed.

These closure will be weather permitting.

IA Construction Corporation will be paving both traveling lanes around Exit 64 Eastbound over the weekend during daylight hours.

