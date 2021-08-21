Say What!?: Apple II Manual Signed by Steve Jobs Auctioned for $787,484

MASSACHUSETTS – An Apple II computer manual signed by company co-founder Steve Jobs in 1980 sold for $787,484.00, a Boston-based auction house announced.

RR Auction said the 196-page manual, which features the technical specifications and operations instructions for the Apple II computer, was signed by Jobs and Mike Markkula, the second CEO of Apple, in 1980.

