

Sherman C. Hall, Jr., 85, of Oil City, passed away on Thursday morning, August 19, 2021 at his home following a brief illness.

He was born in Oil City on April 22, 1936 to the late Sherman C. Hall, Sr. and Mabel (Aites) Hall.

He was a 1955 graduate of Oil City High School.

He then served in the U.S. Army from 1959 through 1961. Mr. Hall also later served with the Army National Guard.

Sherman enjoyed watching television, especially wrestling and soap operas; and spending time with his wife, kids, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

In his earlier years, Mr. Hall worked for PennDOT and Davidson McNair Lumber Company. In 1976 he began working for the city of Oil City and retired from there in February of 2000.

He was married on September 15, 1962 to Genevieve E. (May), and she survives, along with their three daughters: Carol (Hall) Winters and her husband William of Oil City, April (Hall) McKenzie and her husband Eugene of Oil City, and Lisa (Hall) Dehner and her husband Blake of Calcium, New York.

Also surviving are his grandchildren: Amber (Hall) Knight and husband Gerald, Tabitha (Winters) Stevenson and husband James, Brice Winters and wife Jessica, all of Oil City, Ashley (Dehner) Skillman and husband Chris of Irwin, Lucas McKenzie of Oil City, Courtnie Winters and her partner Roger of Oil City, Josh McKenzie and wife Judy of Cherrytree, Summer Dehner of Blackriver, New York, and Desiree Dehner and her partner Tony of Watertown, New York; and 13 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Sherman was preceded in death by two sisters, Helen Hall and Norma Jean Whitehill; and a brother, Richard Hall.

In accordance with his wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral service.

A private committal service with military honors will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Oil City at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to AseraCare Hospice (checks payable to Amedisys Foundation), P.O. Box 944, Waterford, PA 16441; American Heart Association, 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6 Waltham, MA 02451; or to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, 100 Fairfield Drive, Seneca, PA 16346.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca, Cranberry Township.

To express online condolences to the family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.