State Police Remind Drivers to Use Headlights When Required

GREENSBURG, Pa. – In light of Tropical Storm Fred, the Pennsylvania State Police are reminding motorists to turn their headlights on when using their windshield wipers and to avoid driving on flooded roadways.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to Pennsylvania Vehicle Code Section 4302, motorists are required to display lighted headlamps and other lamps “any time when the vehicle’s windshield wipers are in continuous or intermittent use due to precipitation or atmospheric moisture, including rain, snow, sleet or mist.”

Lighted headlamps and other lamps must also be displayed between sunset and sunrise and “any time when the operator cannot discern a person or vehicle upon the highway from a distance of 1,000 feet due to insufficient light or unfavorable atmospheric conditions, including rain, snow, sleet, hail, fog, smoke or smog.”

The fine for a violation of Section 4302 is $25.

Please buckle up and drive responsibly. For up-to-date travel information, visit 511pa.com.

