Vicky Lynn (Woods) Ross

Saturday, August 21, 2021 @ 06:08 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck


Vicky Lynn (Woods) Ross, 67, of Smethport, formerly of Summerville, died Thursday afternoon, August 19, 2021 at Sean Kean Manor following a period of declining health.

Born in Akron, OH on January 17, 1954, she was the daughter of Charles M. and Hope Hummel Ross. Her father preceded her in death.

She was a graduate of Brookville High School and was a member of Summerville United Methodist Church.

Vicky loved life despite her personal struggles. She found delight in the simple things, puppies, kitties, pretty flowers and singing birds. She enjoyed writing letters, coloring and socializing.

Her legacy will to be always remembered for her LOVE of Jesus and her family.

Those surviving are her mother, Hope Ross; her brother and his wife, Rick and Lisa Ross; and numerous nieces, nephews and countless family and friends.

In addition to her father, Charles Ross, she was preceded in death by her brother, Fred Ross; and grandparents, Fred and Christina Ross and Richard and Pearl Hummel.

A service to Celebrate Vicky’s Life has been planned for Sunday, August 22, 2021 at 2PM at Summerville United Methodist Church with Pastor Diane Hetrick, officiating.

Interment will be at Ohl Cemetery, Jefferson County.

Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA. was entrusted with the final arrangements for Ms. Ross.

Family and friends may order flowers, leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.


