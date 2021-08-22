A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind.

Monday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 63. Calm wind.

Tuesday – Areas of fog before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers after 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night – A chance of thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

