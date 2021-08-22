All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Vietnam War Veteran John Peters
John Peters served our country in the United States Army.
Name: John C. Peters
Born: September 18, 1946
Died: July 13 2021
Hometown: Rimersburg, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
John Peters, a 1964 graduate of Union High School, proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam conflict.
He also served the community through his memberships with the Rimersburg American Legion and the Church of God in Callensburg.
Following a private funeral service, he was laid to rest in the Rimersburg Cemetery.
