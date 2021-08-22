Body of Missing 2-Year-Old Girl Found Along Allegheny River

WARREN CO., Pa. (EYT) – The body of a missing two-year-old girl was found Sunday along the Allegheny River.

Around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 21, PSP Warren received the report of a missing child from the vicinity of 215 Valley View Lane/Allegheny River, in Limestone Township, Warren County.

Upon arrival, it was determined a two-year-old girl left her residence and walked to an area close to the Allegheny River near the above location. A tracking canine was utilized to follow the child’s scent from her bedroom to an area on the river where it is suspected she fell into the high moving water.

Warren County Coroner Melissa Zydonik told the Times Observer on Sunday night that the girl was found deceased along the river.

Her cause of death has not yet been determined.

The child’s mother, Patti Vargason, told Erie News Now that 2-year-old Izzy’s body was found by family members.

Vargason said the official search was focused on a different area when family members found the body.

The search for Izzy was lead by Warren-based State Police and other local resources.

Resources utilized include PSP Warren Troopers, PSP helicopter, McKean County Tracking Canine, PA Fish and Boat Commission, Tionesta, Hickory, and Tidioute Volunteer Fire Departments, and the McKean County Special Operations Group Dive Team. The dive team used an underwater submarine to scan the water and bank side of the Allegheny River. Also, several volunteers in the area assisted during the search.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

