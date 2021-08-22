Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Shrimp Monterey

This delicious seafood dish makes a lasting impression!

Ingredients

2 tablespoons butter

2 pounds uncooked shrimp (31-40 per pound), peeled and deveined



2 garlic cloves, minced1/2 cup white wine or chicken broth2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese2 tablespoons minced fresh parsleyHot cooked linguine, optional

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. In a large skillet, heat butter over medium-high heat; saute shrimp and garlic just until shrimp turn pink, 3-5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a greased 11×7-in. baking dish.

-Add wine to skillet; bring to a boil. Cook until liquid is reduced by half; pour over shrimp.

-Sprinkle with cheese and parsley. Bake, uncovered, until cheese is melted, 8-10 minutes. If desired, serve over linguine.

