Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Shrimp Monterey

Sunday, August 22, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This delicious seafood dish makes a lasting impression!

Ingredients

2 tablespoons butter
2 pounds uncooked shrimp (31-40 per pound), peeled and deveined

2 garlic cloves, minced
1/2 cup white wine or chicken broth
2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese
2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley
Hot cooked linguine, optional

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. In a large skillet, heat butter over medium-high heat; saute shrimp and garlic just until shrimp turn pink, 3-5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a greased 11×7-in. baking dish.

-Add wine to skillet; bring to a boil. Cook until liquid is reduced by half; pour over shrimp.

-Sprinkle with cheese and parsley. Bake, uncovered, until cheese is melted, 8-10 minutes. If desired, serve over linguine.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


