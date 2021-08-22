Clarion University Soccer: Golden Eagles Predicted to Finish Ninth in PSAC West

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) announced the results of its preseason women’s soccer coaches poll on Friday. Clarion was predicted to finish ninth in the PSAC West division in 2021.

It has been two years since the last full season for Golden Eagle soccer, with Clarion playing a shortened season this past spring under first-year head coach Alexa Ream. Ream has had to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic from almost her first day on campus, but the former Clarion and Lock Haven student-athlete will have the chance to lead her team in the challenging PSAC West division.

The team will feature many players who have not competed against their conference foes before, including Kylee Cross, who powered the Golden Eagles to a win over Mount Aloysius during their shortened spring season. All told there are 10 such athletes on the roster, including starting goalkeeper Alexandra Velez.

The Golden Eagles will welcome back a number of upperclassmen, though, primarily among them defender Alexis Moyer. Moyer is a two-time All-PSAC West selection in her career, earning Second Team honors in 2019 after making the Third Team as a freshman in 2018. She is one of five seniors on this year’s squad. Also in that class is Madison Spitko, who led the team in goal scoring during the last full season in 2019.

The 2021 fall season kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 4 against Ursuline at Memorial Stadium. The conference opener comes just four days later, with the Golden Eagles visiting Slippery Rock on Sept. 8.

PSAC Women’s Soccer Preseason Polls

EAST (# of 1st place votes)

1. Bloomsburg (6)

2. West Chester (3)

3. East Stroudsburg

4. Millersville

5. Kutztown

6. Shippensburg

7. Lock Haven

8. Mansfield

9. Shepherd

WEST

1. Slippery Rock (6)

2. Mercyhurst (2)

3. Gannon (1)

4. Edinboro

5. IUP

6. Pitt-Johnstown

7. Seton Hill

8. Cal U

9. Clarion

