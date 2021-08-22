Clarion Woman Charged With Fleeing Police While DUI With Twin Toddlers in Car to Be Sentenced on Wednesday

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion woman who reportedly attempted to flee police custody while driving intoxicated with two toddlers in her vehicle is scheduled to stand for sentencing on Wednesday.

Court documents indicate 30-year-old Samantha Jean Morelle is scheduled to stand for sentencing in front of President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 25, on the following charges:

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer, Felony 3

DUI: General Imp/Inc of Driving Safely – 2nd Offense, Misdemeanor

Morelle pleaded guilty to the above charges on July 21.

As a result of the plea agreement, the following charges were dismissed:

Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Felony 3

Careless Driving, Summary

Duties At Stop Sign, Summary

Driving at Safe Speed, Summary

Driving with a Suspended License, Summary

Morelle is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $50,000.00 cash bail.

Details of the case:

On May 14 around 12:24 p.m., Clarion Borough Officer Roger Wright was assigned by Chief Bill Peck to respond to a Main Street business for a report of an intoxicated woman with two young children with her.

A criminal complaint filed Friday indicates that the woman, identified as Samantha Jean Morelle, left the business in a gold Chevrolet Impala as Officer Wright was arriving.

A check of Morelle’s driving record revealed that she was operating the vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

Morelle turned onto South 8th Avenue from Main Street. She then turned into the parking lot of a known business. Officer Wright subsequently activated his overhead emergency lights and siren in an attempt to initiate a traffic stop.

According to the criminal complaint, in an attempt to flee the police, Morelle then drove the wrong way through a drive-thru and narrowly missed striking another car and a fence. She then allegedly exited the parking lot, without stopping, and proceeded onto Wood Street where she ran a “steady red light.” Morelle then turned onto South 8th Avenue before traveling onto South Street where she continued to flee the police, reaching speeds greater than 50 MPH. After allegedly failing to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of South Street and South 7th Avenue, Morelle continued onto Deitz Place where she reached speeds over 40 MPH before eventually pulling into a parking place.

Morelle was subsequently taken into custody. Police discovered two-year-old twins – one boy and one girl – in the back seat of the vehicle. The twins were turned over to Clarion County CYS.

Officer Wright said he noticed a strong alcoholic order emanating from Morelle’s breath. He also indicated that she had red bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.

She was transported to Clarion Hospital where she refused chemical testing.

Morelle was transported back to the Clarion Borough Police Department where she reportedly told police she fled because “in New Hampshire, if you get caught driving without a license, you go to jail, and if she made it home (the police) could not impound her car.”

Morelle was arraigned on May 14.

RELATED ARTICLES

“I Thought the Rule Was Finders Keepers.”: Clarion Woman Faces Theft Charges

Assault Charge Against Clarion Woman Accused in Domestic Incident Withdrawn

Police: Clarion Woman Crashes into Two Vehicles, Tree; Flees Scene on Foot

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.