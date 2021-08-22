 

Hearing for Shippenville Man Busted With Cocaine, Marijuana Set for Tuesday

Sunday, August 22, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

gavel-3577255_1280CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a Shippenville man who was caught in possession of cocaine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia is scheduled for Tuesday.

Court documents indicate 25-year-old Trenton Alan Hogue is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in Clarion County Central Court at 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, August 24, on the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony
– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor (three counts)

– Use/Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor (four counts)

He is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $35,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Knox Borough in March.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 8:00 p.m. on March 24, 2021, a PA State Parole Agent was performing a home visit on Trenton Hogue at his listed address on Main Street, in Knox Borough, Clarion County.

During the visit, the agent asked Hogue for a urine test, and Hogue replied that he didn’t need to urinate. The agent then asked Hogue if he would “test hot” for anything (illicit drugs), and Hogue reportedly responded, “for cocaine,” the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the agent then asked Hogue if he was selling any narcotics, and Hogue reportedly admitted that he was, then went and retrieved a couch pillow with a zipper on it, and pulled $560.00 cash and a green Crown Royal bag out of the pillow. The Crown Royal bag was found to contain a black scale with a white powdery substance on it.

The complaint states a plastic baggie containing a green leafy substance suspected to be marijuana was sitting on the coffee table in the living room, in plain view, with a smaller loose pile of marijuana beside it.

Hogue was asked to give consent for a search of the residence but refused, and a search warrant was then requested and granted.

According to the complaint, the search located a black suitcase in Hogue’s bedroom that contained a black Adidas bag. Inside the Adidas bag was a clear plastic baggie of white powder suspected to be cocaine.

Police also reportedly found a green container of baking soda, which is known to be used to “cut” and bulk up cocaine, as well as two black scales and a silver spoon with white powder on them.

Hogue was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, August 12.


