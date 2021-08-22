Karns City Believes in Booher



KARNS CITY (EYT/D9) — Eric Booher has a simple belief.

“I don’t like losing,” the junior quarterback on the Karns City football team says.

He abhors it. Hates it. Doesn’t plan on doing much of it this season under center for the Gremlins.

Last year, Booher split time at quarterback with senior Brayden Christie, but over time, eventually seized the job all to himself.

(Photo by Holly Mead)

He didn’t disappoint.

Blending a strong arm with surprising shiftiness for a bigger guy at 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, Booher threw for 849 yards and seven touchdowns to only four interceptions last season. He also rushed for 130 yards and two scores.

Against Central Clarion in a 34-9 upset win in the District 9 Class 2A playoffs, Booher was 4-of-9 passing for 103 yards and a touchdown. He also led the Gremlins to a 16-14 upset victory over Brookville — which had won the previous meeting last season, 44-0 — for the district title.

“The way he progressed toward the second half of the season there and took over the quarterback duties through the playoffs, that was a great experience for him,” said Karns City coach Joe Sherwin. “He worked super hard in the offseason. He worked on his body to get bigger, stronger, and faster. He worked a lot with the receivers in the spring and summertime to get the timing down with them.

“Guys who work hard,” Sherwin added, “find success.”

Booher didn’t shy away from the grind.

He worked relentlessly on all parts of his game.

“I worked out this summer on footwork constantly,” Booher said. “I needed to get quicker off that first step, and I needed to read the defense better. That was my main focus.”

Last year’s success was a boon to Booher’s confidence. He also plays basketball and baseball, but football is the sport that is closest to his heart.

“I believe in myself anyway, but to have some of those big games and to help my team out the way I did was great,” Booher said.

Booher excelled last season at making something out of nothing.

When a play broke down, Booher had the uncanny ability to keep it alive long enough to either find an open guy out of the scramble drill or take off for positive yards.

“You have to be able to make plays,” Booher said. “That’s what a quarterback does.”

Booher, as well as some of his teammates, are scratching their heads a bit heading into the season. There’s a pervasive belief within the locker room that the rest of District 9 is overlooking Karns City a little bit.

To that, Booher has a stark warning.

“It’s my motivation every single day now,” Booher said. “It’s all of our motivation, being an underdog.

“All I can say,” Booher says, smiling, “is be ready.”

