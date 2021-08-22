

Mary Lucille “Mary Lu” (Gray) Boddorf, 88, of Summerville, PA, passed away on Friday, August 20, 2021, while a resident of Christ the King Manor in DuBois, PA.

She was born on August 29, 1932, to the late Xanthe Zill “X” and Lucille (Haugh) Gray in DuBois, PA.

She graduated from Clarion-Limestone High School with the class of 1950.

Mary Lu married Louden R. “Bob” Boddorf on January 20, 1951; Bob preceded her in passing on April 30, 2000.

She worked as a beautician out of her own home.

Mary Lu was a member of the Ohl United Methodist Church and a past member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church.

Mary Lu was a devoted wife and mother, excelling in the care of her children and work in the kitchen, especially baking.

She was also a lover of all Pittsburgh sports.

She enjoyed using her mind to solve puzzles and was an avid completer of crosswords and other word puzzles.

Above all else, Mary Lu loved her family, especially her grandchildren and her beloved dogs.

Mary Lu is survived by three children; Steve (Thoy) Boddorf; Greg (Ann) Boddorf; Mary Ann (Don) Koller; ten grandchildren; Tammy Miller; Amy Pollok; Jamie Steele; Angie Koehle; John Boddorf; Gary Boddorf; Mary Jo Appleton; Jason Koller; Brett Koller; Corey Koller; one sister-in-law; Pat Gray; and nine great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary Lu was preceded in passing by one son; John Gary Boddorf; and one brother; Don Gray.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, August 23, 2021, from 4pm to 8pm at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main St., Brookville, PA 15825.

A funeral service will take place on August 24, 2021, also at the funeral home, beginning at 11am and officiated by Pastor Randall J. Haul.

Interment will take place at the Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery, Ohl, Jefferson Co., PA.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

