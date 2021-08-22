Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 257

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Friday afternoon on Route 257.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 3:04 p.m. on Friday, August 20, on State Route 257, south of Sugarbush Drive, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.

Police say the incident occurred near the entrance to Seneca Primary Care. A 2020 Can-Am Ryker Rally operated by 70-year-old Daniel P. Mossburg, of Franklin, was in the middle turning lane and a 2015 Chrysler 200 was traveling south on Route 257. The Can-Am attempted to turn left in front of the Chrysler. The operator of the Chrysler observed this movement and attempted to stop the vehicle but was unable to and the vehicle struck the motorcycle.

The motorcycle rolled into a telephone pole, and Mossburg landed roadside in the grass. He was not wearing a helmet and suffered multiple injuries.

Community Ambulance Service transported Mossburg to UPMC Northwest where he was then flown to UPMC Hamot.

All occupants in the Chrysler were using seat belts and were not injured.

Mossburg was charged with a traffic violation.

Seneca Volunteer Fire Department assisted on the scene with traffic control.

Minich’s Towing removed the Can-Am from the scene.

