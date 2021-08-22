Passenger Killed in Route 66 Crash

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police say a passenger was killed in a crash on Route 66 on Saturday evening.

Around 5:57 p.m. on Saturday, August 21, PSP Marienville investigated a one-vehicle crash that happened on State Route 66, just south of McCloskey Road, in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

The passenger of the vehicle – 72-year-old Raymond Michael Komichak, of Pittsburgh, Pa. – was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to police.

A known female was the operator of the vehicle.

Her name was not released.

The investigation is ongoing.

