

Rodney A. Bullman, 61 of Franklin, passed away Wednesday Aug 18, 2021 at UPMC Northwest due to complications from COVID-19.

Born Oct 13, 1959, in Franklin, he was a son of William H. Bullman and Sarah J. “Sallie” Bullman.

Mr. Bullman graduated from Franklin High School in ‘78 and Indiana University of Pennsylvania in ‘83 with a Bachelor’s of Science in Business Administration.

He worked primarily as an Investigative Case Reviewer with national defense contractor CACI and with the Venango Training and Development Center as a procurement and sales director.

Rodney proudly served as a leader in his community. He belonged to the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity, and the Franklin Elks Club for five years.

Additionally, he was on the Board of Directors for the Galaxy Federal Credit Union since ‘96, volunteered with United Way for 9 years and showcased exemplary devotion to others as a member of Franklin Rotary Club for 14 years, being recognized with the Paul Harris Fellowship award in ‘03 and serving as president for the organization from ‘96 to ‘97.

He also supported local business as a Trailblazer for Trails to Ales, where he would frequently enjoy company and laughter with his friends and family.

Surviving is his son Justin Bullman, daughter in-law Stephanie Bullman and his grandson Holden Bullman.

Additionally surviving is his companion, Kim Burkett of Franklin, her daughter Ashley Baughman of Franklin and two grandchildren Ryder and Maddison. Also surviving is his loyal friend, Golden Retriever named “Sally” in remembrance of his mother.

He is also survived by two brothers, his twin Robyn Bullman of Cambridge Springs, Randy Bullman of Macungie; and his sister, Mrs. Jerry (Renie “Cookie”) Skalko of East Springfield and four nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

There will be no visitation.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Memorial services and interment of cremated remains will be held at Franklin Cemetery, with a date to be further announced during October of 2021.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

