Tammy Lynn Madden

Sunday, August 22, 2021 @ 07:08 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

Tammy Lynn Madden, 53, of Franklin, passed away Saturday August 21, 2021 after an extended illness.

Born April 11, 1968 in La Mirada, CA., she was the daughter of Linda Weller and the late Alan Walker.

Tammy was a graduate of Compton High School.

She was married on April 8, 1989 to Mark D. Madden and he survives.

Tammy loved music and enjoyed nature , especially in autumn.

She attended the Atrlantic Ave. United Brethren Church.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children, Jonathan Shane Madden and Grace Rose Madden; a brother, Shane Rerucha; and a sister, Crystal.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Services will take place at the convenience of the family.


